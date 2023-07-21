Glenn THIS Hunter Biden IRS news should be EVERYWHERE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
July 20, 2023
Glenn reviews the testimony of two IRS whistleblowers — including one gay Democrat — who told the House Oversight Committee that President Biden's Department of Justice interfered in their investigation into Hunter Biden. The whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, laid out Hunter's foreign business money trail, described an environment of fear among the investigators, and claimed even Biden's presidential transition team was tipped off. Glenn wants to know, "who's running things" at the DOJ and is it time to impeach Attorney General Merrick Garland?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OXqut_Yg6w