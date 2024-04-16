Reclaiming Sanity in a PTSD World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michele Smith joins us today to talk about gender dysphoria, parental alienation, sex ed in schools, MAID and a host of other ills that seem to be infecting our society.
Michele is a Advanced Certified Trauma and Resilience Practitioner and has 24 years of experience with survivors of the traumatic death of a loved one.
