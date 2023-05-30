UN Executive Director Blows Whistle: Global Elite Are ALL Pedophiles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At the highest levels of politics, finance and the entertainment industry, a shadowy cabal of pedophiles use their power to hide the sickening crimes they commit against children.
But don’t take my word for it. That was all according to Calin Georgescu, a former president of the Club of Rome and a former executive director at the United Nations, who has become the most well-placed and high-profile whistleblowers in global elite history.
He is a real UN insider and this is why his revelations could not be more chilling.
