BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cloward-Piven Strategy to Bring Down America 1
DaKey2Eternity
DaKey2Eternity
55 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • 05/20/2023

Colombia University Sociology Professor's and Lovers Richard Cloward, & Frances Fox Piven developed a Strategy to overwhelm the U.S. Government with excessive deficit spending on Entitlement Programs such as Welfare, Medicare & Medicaid Cloward & Piven found a keen Protege in their mutual Columbia University Student Barack Hussein Obama who in his defacto 3rd going on 4th Term is hellbent on using an overwhelming scourge of Soros Funded Migrants to "Finish the Job" of Finishing the United States even as Washington District of Criminals is debating about a potential government Default if the debt ceiling is not raised yet again. It is now crystal clear that the Migrant crisis is designed to result in U.S. Civil War 2.0 as racial & ethnic tensions are inflaming current entitlement recipients as the new Migrants are now receiving U.S. Government hand outs in preferential order in place of U.S. Citizens. 

Keywords
obamauswargovernmentbidenmigrationmigrantwelfareuniversitystrategycivilcolumbiaprogramsentitlementclowardpiven
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy