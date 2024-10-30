BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CTP (S2EOctSpecial8, 20241030) Student's Voices Silenced (Censorship) BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
13 views • 7 months ago

CTP S2EOctSpecial8 NOTES ( listen (Wed Oct 30 2024 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2EOctSpecial8) Student Voices Silenced w/ Kristine Sposato

See buzzsprout Transcript for full Show Notes and Transcript Bonus

Kristin Sposato joins to talk about her book about Censorship and Cancel Culture in our Schools "Student Voices Silenced" about suppression of Conservative and Christian viewpoints within Higher-Education; as well as "Next Gen Marxism: What It Is and How To Combat It" by Katharine Gorka and Mike Gonzalez. Plus discussion about her App for Students "RISE Conservative Student!"

[ Addl. Copyright material here-in, Used With Permission ]

Transcript Bonus: Censorship related "Expect another push for ‘Net Neutrality’" TheLibertyBeacon piece


Episode related pieces...

- No related corresponding TLB piece for this Tue. Oct. 22nd Show/episode (TLB pieces will resume Sat. Oct. 26 "RFK Jr. for Health Secretary?" piece for CTP S1E71 Show)

- https://RichardLynchBand.com

- https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2024/10/again-yes-again-the-left-democrats-deny-god-2623745.html

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/episodes/13601419-christitutionalist-politics-s1e13-social-media-censorship-and-beyond

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14302332-christitutionalist-politics-s1e30-net-neutrality-like-a-zombie-back-from-the-dead

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/constitutional-rights-vs-commie-privilege/

- https://beforeitsnews.com/press-releases/2024/10/pr-about-child-trafficking-a-certain-pr-outlet-refused-to-distribute-guess-they-are-fine-with-abused-children-3834422.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/press-releases/2024/10/christian-based-bible-full-context-voting-biblically-monologues-plus-people-of-faith-guests-3834420.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/education/2024/10/ignorance-vs-stupidity-difference-2464607.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2024/10/government-regulations-and-automobiles-yes-ties-to-nwowefetc-14891.html

- https://beforeitsnews.com/u-s-politics/2024/10/flashback-a-republic-if-you-can-keep-it-2616749.html (plus 3 bonus pieces within)

- https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2024/10/again-yes-again-the-left-democrats-deny-god-2623745.html


"ChristiTutionalist Politics" podcast (CTP)

[ Some CTP episodes contain additional/separate Copyright materials, Used With Permission ]

- CTP: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalist

- CTP long-form description: tinyurl.com/ChristiTutionalistPodcast

- SUBSCRIBE to CTP: tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

- DeepCast.fm episodes digests direct: deepcast.fm/podcast/christitutionalist-tm-politics

[ Stomping Rock Four Shots - Alex Grohl, Used With Permission Under License ]


Keywords
censorshippoliticsconstitutionpodcastchristian1st amendmentfirst amendment1aunited statescensorspeechorwellcancel culturejlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
