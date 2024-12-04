Alexandra 360: “No One Is Above The Law”

Alexandra 360 will discuss Joe Biden pardoning his son, Hunter after he said multiple times he wouldn’t and how corrupt the Biden family really is.





Alexandra 360 will have special guest: Colonel Chris Wyatt on the program to discuss what he has accomplished and his thoughts on Trump’s cabinet appointments etc.,





Alexandra 360 will also be giving updates on the war in the Middle East and memorializing Captain Omer Neutra, an American Israeli who lost his life on October 7 and his body was just discovered in Gaza.





Col. Chris Wyatt (US Army Ret.)

