Introducing Klaus Schwab and the Fourth Reich Billy Crone

This video begins with a forecast of coming events. Billy Crone is interviewed by Mondo Gonzales of ProphecyWatchers.com. Billy Crone wrote a book and people are skeptical



of what is going on. When you see somebody is in danger you have to speak out.

Popularity is 37,607 views on Mar 9, 2023. Mondo states that Satan is obvious today. Billy Crone talks about the history of the World Economic Forum and where Klaus Schwab came from. He traced Schwab to Hitler and is basically completing what Hitler started since 1971. He names the leaders involved who are trained to get this Reset done. Mirrored