THE BIBLICAL 4824 SOLAR ECLIPSE OVER ME IN NW OHIO+REAL TALK2 ECLIPSES MAN GOT WORMWOODREAD👇

Brandon cory Nagley





April 9, 2024





THE BIBLICAL 4/8/24 TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE OVER ME IN NW OHIO 10 MINUTES FROM TOLEDO OHIO+REAL TALK WITH ME/2 ECLIPSES MAN GOT ON ECLIPSE DAY? BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X IS CLOSER NOW/GOD SENDING THE USA MULTIPLE WARNINGS-STATUE OF LIBERTY STRUCK BY LIGHTNING ON THE TORCH OF THE STATUE+GOD IS WARNING THE WORLD ( THE SOLAR ECLIPSE WAS THE SIGN BEFORE THE SOON BIBLICAL RAPTURE OF CHRISTIANS AND THE 7 YEAR JUDGEMENT COMING ) 5.5+ QUAKE ROCKS NEW YORK CITY+4.0 HITS NEW JERSEY ( EAST COAST FAULTLINE SHAKES AS THE DESTROYER PLANET X COMES IN/ READ ALL BELOW.

Today is now 4/9/24, ..I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also..The first song in my video is my own song called (S.O.S ) and the other song in my video is by sean rowe called ( old black dodge ) In this video read BELOW my video where my main comments are in the comments section is where I left my main notes as always, especially since my main notes are too long to fit in this description box. Thanks for coming by ...





Credited footage shared by italaz who shared footage of what a man caught looking like 2 solar eclipses-

Footage also from Myra Moore the paranormal chic YouTube channel. Her link to her channel here- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YcUCH9EglFo&t=0s





