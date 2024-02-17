149-Our Nation Is at an Inflection Point

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many events happened today, February 16th, 2024 that show that this is an inflection point. Find out about these events and where we are headed and what is needed.
Mentioned in the podcast:
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2024/02/14/shellenberger_missing_classified_binder_proving_obama_weaponized_five_eyes_allies_to_launch_trump-russia_allegations_could_have_been_reason_for_fbi_mar-a-lago_raid.html