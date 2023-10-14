Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles:

October 12-13, 2023

▪️Palestinian groups continue to shell Israeli settlements from the territory of the Gaza Strip.





The largest number of missiles hit Sderot and Ashkelon, where the militants fired more than four hundred missiles over two days.





▪️The Israeli Air Force bombs the Gaza Strip almost non-stop, destroying not only militants, but also a large number of civilians.





The humanitarian situation is critical: there is no water and electricity in Gaza, and medical resources are almost completely exhausted.





▪️Israeli authorities have demanded that one million residents of the northern Gaza evacuate to the south, further exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe.





One of the humanitarian convoys was hit by the Israeli Air Force, killing seventy people.





▪️The Israeli Air Force has launched several missile strikes on airfields in Damascus and Aleppo in Syria.





By doing so, the Israelis are trying to disrupt Iranian forces' logistics in the region, which use these air harbors for their needs.





▪️Hamas launched an attack with Ayyash-250 ballistic missiles, using them for the second time in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.





One was intercepted over Safed; fragments of another crashed into a fertilizer plant near Haifa.





▪️On the border with Lebanon, the security fence at kibbutz Hanita was blown up.





In response, the IDF shelled southern Lebanese territories in the Aalma al-Chaeb area. A group of five foreign journalists came under fire, one of whom was killed.





▪️By Friday, the number and intensity of armed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces had multiplied in the West Bank.





Hamas had earlier called on the local population to rise up against the Israelis and launch attacks against them across the region.