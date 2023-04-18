BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advances In AI Spell The End Of Personal Privacy Ushering In Pro-Pedophilia Society-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-APRIL 17 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
49 views • 04/18/2023

We live in an age of unprecedented digitization. But with the ease of paying for a sandwich with your phone comes greater surveillance and the ability for authorities and corporations to track your every move—and limit access to services instantly, if they so choose. And guess what? They so choose. Rapid advances in artificial intelligence, drones, and facial recognition mean that invasive tracking systems will become even more widespread. In response, we're seeing growing pushback, including lawsuits against the use of facial recognition and spyware, protests by workers, and greater pressure for legislation. For those of you who thought you got your freedom back when the pandemic ended, guess again. You didn't.On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the dystopian future we glimpsed during the days of government-funded global lockdown remains before us, with the digital chains of our virtual masters tightening on a daily basis. They are demanding we give up our gas-powered vehicles, our gas stoves, and everything else that cannot be digitized. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Sunday "there can be no rolling back of moves to end carbon emissions". Climate Change is the new pandemic, the new club with which to beat us into submission. Now add AI to the mix, and suddenly all the exits are blocked and there's no place to hide. In the US Senate, Bill S.884 called the "Improving Digital Identity Act of 2023" is a thing, and we'll show how it will impact you if you live in America. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we show you how much privacy you've lost since 2020, and what will happen once they've backed us all the way into the proverbial corner.

biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
