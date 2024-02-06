© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What do ordinary Russians think about Tucker Carlson?
Sputnik posed that question to Moscow residents. Many of our interviewees praised Carlson as a “courageous journalist who is willing to challenge the anti-Russian propaganda” dominating the Western mainstream media.
Watch for yourself what ordinary Russians have to say about Tucker Carlson.