BOMBSHELL: SHUSWAP FIRES INTENTIONALLY LIT BY CANADIAN AUTHORITIES WITH PLANNED IGNITION!!!

DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/ SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth

The director of wildfire operations in BC Cliff Chapman admitted that they started the fires with a planned ignition and that they did this even though they knew strong winds were approaching.





Since then the RCMP have ordered local police to stop anyone from entering the area in an effort to “prevent looting”.





In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the Shuswap fires and most importantly what you need to do to plan for the next “order out of chaos” scenario that keeps playing out before our eyes.





If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:

DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/

SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth

DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth

GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH

Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq

Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate-crypto/





Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:





Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1





SUBSCRIBE:

BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/

ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth

BAYSTON➜ https://bastyon.com/dandickspft

MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth

RUMBLE➜ https://rumble.com/user/PressForTruth

HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth/posts

BANNED ➜ https://banned.video/channel/press-for-truth





Sources:





https://bc.ctvnews.ca/frustrated-with-wildfire-response-in-the-shuswap-area-locals-organize-a-truth-and-freedom-convoy-1.6532898?utm_source=flipboard&utm_content=topic%2Fcanadiannews





https://www.timescolonist.com/local-news/protesters-attempt-to-bypass-rcmp-wildfire-blockade-near-shuswap-bc-7449183?utm_source=flipboard&utm_content=GlacierMedia%2Fmagazine%2FTimes+Colonist





The TRUTH About The Maui Land Grabs And What May Have CAUSED The Fires!!!

https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-the-maui-land-grabs-and-what-may-have-caused-the-fires/





Arson Is NOT Climate Change, What You NEED To Know About The Raging Fires In Canada & The US!!!

https://pressfortruth.ca/arson-is-not-climate-change-what-you-need-to-know-about-the-raging-fires-in-canada-the-us/





https://www.bitchute.com/video/b9dxoxQxp764/





https://twitter.com/sweetdizzydee/status/1693868838264373750





https://www.instagram.com/p/CwO9IrbtfwL/





👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf





Shared from and subscribe to:

Press For Truth

https://www.bitchute.com/profile/bQg5w9ezaMVR/



