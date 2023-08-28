There are some really SCARY developments happening out of Lahaina, that are being totally IGNORED. 🚨🚨🚨





Geoff Cygnus: It’s obvious there is an intentional MEDIA BLACKOUT taking place around the whole region.





Even more than this, there are “special police” in the form of foreign vehicles that wouldn’t normally be used as police cars along with NG, stopping people.





On top of that, there is a blacked out fence that is being erected around the whole parameter.





There is a MAJOR COVER UP taking place there.





