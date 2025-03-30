BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

JFK Sr is Trump and JFK. Jr. is Elon Musk Bible Codes By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
Zemah ben Yishai
Zemah ben Yishai
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
248 views • 5 months ago
Rosh Chodesh Nissan 5785
March 29, 2025

Shalom everyone,

Thank you for visiting my Channel

We saw in my Video: JFK Was Alive, and the Kennedys Are Our Long-Lost Cousins, that a clone took his place on that day in Dallas, Texas in 1963.

Well, what if he is still alive and has been using Med Beds to stay young and what if JFK, Jr also faked his death and now both in the White House hidden under mask!

This video is called: JFK Sr is Trump and JFK. Jr. is Elon Musk Bible Codes.

Enjoy,
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai #sammy



Links

Trump Passed Away in 1989

https://www.reformation.org/donald-j-passed-away-in-1989.html

My Video: JFK Was Alive, and the Kennedy(s) are Our Long-Lost Cousins by: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

https://youtu.be/XzyM5oU52Eo


My Video: #jfkjr is Alive Torah Code by #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai

https://youtu.be/Y-MSr4GHUZw


Rabbis For Anusim

https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/



GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim

https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim


Twitter

https://twitter.com/samuelsaldana


GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai

https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai



AnonUp.com

https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai


Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@ZemahBenYishai


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-1343184


Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/zemahbenyishai


WeGo.Social

https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai


Donate:

https://paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR?country.x=US&locale.x=en_US

Keywords
trumpjfkjfkjrjohn kennedybible codesproject looking glass
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy