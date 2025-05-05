Beware of False Prophets: Biblical Warnings/Abdullah Hashem

False prophets can appear righteous, but their deceptive intentions can lead believers astray. Emerging from within the community, they twist scripture and gain trust through religion. Their empty promises of comfort and material wealth may seem appealing but ultimately lead to disappointment. In contrast, true prophets deliver difficult but truthful messages rooted in Scripture to draw people closer to God. Vigilance and diligent study of Scripture are essential to recognize and refute the heresies introduced by false teachers. Spiritual discernment, guided by the Holy Spirit, helps evaluate teachings and assess the character of prophets. Stay steadfast in faith by comparing teachings to God's unchanging Word and being part of a supportive community.





