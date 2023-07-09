PO'ed (1996, Playstation)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PO'ed is a first-person shooter developed by Any Channel and published by Accolade (in North America and Europe) and Coconuts Japan (in Japan). The game was also released for the 3DO.
You're a cook called Ox sometime in a distant future. You have taken part in a mission of some mercenaries. You were just supposed to cook for them for two weeks, for a handsome salary. Unfortunately, the mercenaries' mission was to hunt down aggressive aliens, and the mercs ended up as minced meat in no time. This leaves you alone on a ship now filled with hostile aliens with nothing than your frying pan, while help will only arrive in a few months. Despite the dire situation, you decide to fight your way back home.
PO'ed is a first-person shooter similar to Doom. You cannot look up or down, but you can jump and later on use a jetpack to reach higher places.