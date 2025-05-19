Report by Russian Defence Ministry on the progress of the special military operation (19 May 2025)

👮‍♂️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

🚩 As a result of resolute actions, units of the Sever Group of Forces liberated Maryino (Sumy region).

💥 Losses were inflicted on clusters of manpower and hardware of two AFU air assault brigades and two territorial defence brigades near Proletarskoye, Pavlovka, Atinskoye, Ryzhevka, Sadki, and Yunakovka (Sumy region).

🔥 In Kharkov direction, strikes were delivered at formations of one mechanised brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and one territorial defence brigade near Bologovka and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 140 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, nine motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, and one electronic warfare station.

📍 The Zapad Group's units improved the tactical situation. They hit formations of two mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, one National Guard brigade and one border guard detachment near Kupyansk, Sobolevka, Glushchenkovo, Novy Mir, Novoosinovo (Kharkov region), Redkodub, Yampol, Karpovka, Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 230 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, five motor vehicles, one Western-made artillery gun, one Kraken electronic warfare station, and one ammunition depot.

↗️ The Yug Group's elements took more advantageous lines and positions. They inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, and one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Serebryanka, Seversk, Chasov Yar, Markovo, Stupochki, Predetchino, Minkovka, Grigorovka, Dyleyevka, and Verkhnekamenskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy has lost over 210 troops, six armoured fighting vehicles, including two M113 armoured personnel carriers, and two U.S.-made HMMWV armoured vehicles. In addition, the enemy losses included five pickup trucks, one artillery gun, three electronic warfare stations, and one ammunition depot.

🚩 As a result of intensive and bold actions of the Tsentr Group of Forces, Novoolenovka (Donetsk People's Republic) has been liberated.

💥 The Group hit formations of three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade of the AFU, and two National Guard brigade close to Razino, Krasnoarmeysk, Grodovka, Novaya Poltavka, Mirolyubovka, Petrovskogo, Novoekonomicheskoye, Novosergeyevka, Ulyanovka, and Koptevo (DPR).

▪️ The enemy losses amounted to up to 455 troops, three pickup trucks, as well as one Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, two M113 armoured personnel carriers, and one MaxxPro armoured vehicle.

↗️ The Vostok Group's units continued to advance to the depths of the enemy's defence. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of one AFU mechanised brigade, one territorial defence brigade, and one National Guard brigade near Novoukrainka, Novopol, Zaporozhye, Aleksandrograd, Yalta, Zelenoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic), Gulyaipole, and Chervonoye (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to over 150 troops, four motor vehicles, and two field artillery guns. Two electronic warfare stations and one ammunition depot were neutralised.

💥 Elements of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on units of one mechanised brigade and one coastal defence brigade of the AFU near Blakitnoye, Novoandreyevka, Pavlovka (Zaporozhye region) and Otradokamenka (Kherson region).

▪️ Moreover, up to 30 troops, one motor vehicle, and three ammunition and materiel depots of the enemy have been neutralised.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have inflicted damage on the infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition and materiel depots, temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas.

🎯 Air defence systems shot down five U.S.-made JDAM aerial bombs and 127 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 662 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 57,718 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 605 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 23,399 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,563 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 25,028 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 35,668 special military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry