Xi Jinping Leads China's New World Order Emergence

China's Global Civilization Initiative Pays Lip Service for International Respect for the Diversity of Civilizations and upholding common values of Peace, Equity, Justice, Freedom, & Democracy; While Behind the Scenes China via it's Belt & Road Initiative is Building the Global Infrastructure it's needs to Become the Remaining Imperial Superpower of the 21st Century.