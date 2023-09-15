🌊 Unveiling The Microplastic Mystery 🔄

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever wondered about the origins of microplastics?
Let’s Explore with Richard Thompson a Professor and Director of the Marine Institute at Plymouth University.
He Explains that the primary source is the gradual breakdown of larger objects like bottles and packets. Their lifespan and fragmentation rate hinge on their environment, from sunlit beaches to the cold, dark depths of the sea.
