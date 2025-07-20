What is a Foolish Christian?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
or [email protected] paypal
Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/
Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/
Fool or Wise
Pastor Larry discusses the metaphor of the wise and foolish builders from Matthew 7, emphasizing the importance of putting God's words into practice. The foolish man hears God's instructions but disregards them, cherry-picking scripture to suit his beliefs, ultimately leading to a weak foundation for his spiritual life. In contrast, the wise man builds his house on the rock, representing Christ, and practices the teachings of the Bible. Brother Larry warns against false prophets who misinterpret scripture and promote a distorted view of God's love without acknowledging sin and judgment. The message encourages listeners to reflect on their faith and the importance of living according to God's word, as true belief is demonstrated through action and obedience.