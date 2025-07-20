BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What is a Foolish Christian?
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
23 views • 2 months ago

Fool or Wise

Pastor Larry discusses the metaphor of the wise and foolish builders from Matthew 7, emphasizing the importance of putting God's words into practice. The foolish man hears God's instructions but disregards them, cherry-picking scripture to suit his beliefs, ultimately leading to a weak foundation for his spiritual life. In contrast, the wise man builds his house on the rock, representing Christ, and practices the teachings of the Bible. Brother Larry warns against false prophets who misinterpret scripture and promote a distorted view of God's love without acknowledging sin and judgment. The message encourages listeners to reflect on their faith and the importance of living according to God's word, as true belief is demonstrated through action and obedience.


Keywords
spiritual warfaredo as you wiltpastor larrypushing to eliminate term motherredefine what a mother issatanic perversionbe a light
