Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the TRUE GOSPEL of salvation, according to the Bible, and then shows the modern REPLACEMENT GOSPEL taught by so many today, which is NOT the true gospel of salvation, but rather a false gospel which gets people to trust in what THEY DO rather than what JESUS DID for them.