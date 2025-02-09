185: President Trump Rights January 6th Protest Injustices

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump made history by pardoning all of the January 6th, 2021 protestors who were arrested. This prosecution of President Trump's supporters had been an ongoing witch hunt, orchestrated by the Biden Department of Justice. These pardons will go down in history as an historic restoration of justice.
