Bjorn Meets the "Dandy-Lion!"

Our Three Year Old Grandson has always liked "Vroom-vrooms!" Anything with a motor and a steering wheel facinates him! He likes to drive his little electric go-cart around. Watch how he carefully navigates around obstructions and the confidence he displays in his driving. It is fun to watch. Children ARE Amazing!