WEIGHT LOSS, Insulin, Sugar and Copper. 8 min InfoTalk. Robbins / Dr. Hornaman

How to lose weight? Adjust your copper-iron metabolism. "How does copper deficiency lead to weight GAIN?...the natural metabolism of the cell is being altered by [bio-available] copper deficiency. And by default, leptin, the other really important hormone for fat metabolism, [the saity hormone feeling satisfied] is altered. Being leptin resistant and insulin resistant at the same time...both are caused by iron OVERLOAD. The clearing of sugars, the metabolism of energy, requires bio-available copper. When you are flooding the body with both sugar and iron, you are immobilizing the copper in the body." ~ Morley Robbins and Dr. Amie Hornaman.

Also listen for discussion of metabolic syndrome and mTOR. Understanding the WEIGHT LOSS, Insulin, Sugar and Copper Connection and weight loss metabolism.

Morley Robbins, www.TheRootCauseProtocol.com and www.RCP123.org

FULL SHOW: Is Copper the Key To Weight Loss? Dr. Amie Hornaman interviews Morley Robbins, Oct 2023.  Includes thyroid, T3 discussion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Meeo-yevyTc

https://therootcauseprotocol.com/the-thyroid-fixer-10242023/

The Root Cause Protocol STOPS:

STOP Taking iron supplements, iron fortified foods, anything with ‘added iron’

STOP Eating low-fat, high-carb, processed, refined foods

STOP Using high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS) and artificial sweeteners

STOP Taking vitamin D3 supplements or ANY foods fortified with vitamin D

STOP Taking calcium supplements

STOP Taking zinc supplements

STOP Taking molybdenum supplements

STOP Taking one-a-day multivitamins, prenatals, etc.

STOP Taking B vitamins from a bottle (get them from food!)

STOP Using synthetic forms of ascorbate/ascorbic acid and citrate/citric acid

STOP Using industrialized omega-6 oils (e.g. soybean oil, canola oil, etc.)

STOP Using fluoride (e.g. in toothpaste, water, etc.)

STOP Using colloidal silver as an antibiotic. [...nano-silver is ok]

STOP Exposure to environmental toxins, including unchecked blue light exposure and EMFs from electronic devices

Also See: www.EnergyMe333.com

WEIGHT LOSS = NO WHEAT + LOW CARB + HIGH HEALTHY FATS + HIGH BIOAVAILABLE COPPER

https://energyme333.com/articles/healthCocoOilWeightLoss.html




