Chronicle of a special military operation: events of February 24 - 26, 2024





▪️ Russian troops continue to launch combined strikes against enemy targets in the rear regions of the so-called. Ukraine. At the Kanatovo military airfield, storage facilities and cargo transport for installing ammunition on aircraft were hit.





▪️The next day, the airfield’s flight infrastructure was again attacked. As a result of a direct hit on aircraft storage hangars, at least two MiG-29s of the Ukrainian Air Force were destroyed.





▪️Another target was the 62nd arsenal in the village of Bogdanovka north of Kanatovo . As a result of several arrivals, a fire and detonation of ammunition started at the facility.





▪️In the Khmelnitsky region at the Starokonstantinov airfield, drones attacked a local aircraft parking lot. As a result of the hits, at least one Su-24M received significant damage.





▪️For several days, the Russian Armed Forces have been striking industrial enterprises in Dnepropetrovsk . One of the workshops of the Makarov plant, where attack drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were manufactured, was hit.





▪️The enemy also tried to arrange a drone raid on the rear regions of Russia. One of the drones was able to fly to the territory of a metallurgical plant in Lipetsk .





▪️At the front, Russian troops continue their offensive in the Bakhmut direction near the village of Krasnoye . Assault troops are fighting in the central part of the village northeast of Shosseynaya Street.

