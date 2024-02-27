© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chronicle of a special military operation: events of February 24 - 26, 2024
▪️ Russian troops continue to launch combined strikes against enemy targets in the rear regions of the so-called. Ukraine. At the Kanatovo military airfield, storage facilities and cargo transport for installing ammunition on aircraft were hit.
▪️The next day, the airfield’s flight infrastructure was again attacked. As a result of a direct hit on aircraft storage hangars, at least two MiG-29s of the Ukrainian Air Force were destroyed.
▪️Another target was the 62nd arsenal in the village of Bogdanovka north of Kanatovo . As a result of several arrivals, a fire and detonation of ammunition started at the facility.
▪️In the Khmelnitsky region at the Starokonstantinov airfield, drones attacked a local aircraft parking lot. As a result of the hits, at least one Su-24M received significant damage.
▪️For several days, the Russian Armed Forces have been striking industrial enterprises in Dnepropetrovsk . One of the workshops of the Makarov plant, where attack drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were manufactured, was hit.
▪️The enemy also tried to arrange a drone raid on the rear regions of Russia. One of the drones was able to fly to the territory of a metallurgical plant in Lipetsk .
▪️At the front, Russian troops continue their offensive in the Bakhmut direction near the village of Krasnoye . Assault troops are fighting in the central part of the village northeast of Shosseynaya Street.
