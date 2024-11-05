1/26/2021 Miles Guo: It was 6 years ago that I really started to fight the CCP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
1/26/2021 郭先生直播爆料四周年：没人理解或支持文贵2017年1月26号的这个行动，但这是我正确的选择，是我必须走的路；文贵6年前就开始真正地和共产党PK了。 1/26/2021 The 4th Anniversary of Miles Guo’s Whistleblowing: No one supports me or understands the action I took on January 26th, 2017. This is the right choice I made and the path I have to take. It was 6 years ago that I really started to fight the CCP.