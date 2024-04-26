4/25/24 Johnson: Shepherd 4 Sale! Earth X, World Relief NGO, Ryan/Shah

4/25/24: As the Earth X Summit in Dallas plots the next level Climate Prison Economy, we see Paul Ryan exposed as a top Mike Johnson handler and his Fox News associate, Raj Shah, in charge of Johnson's communications while Dan Zeigler brings in the big AIPAC and Ukraine Oligarch $. Also, Conservative "Liberation Theology" is pushing Evangelical Christians to support Asylum-narrative Human trafficking and to support the Big Med/Phrma transhumanist agenda. Best of all, King Charles birthday parade horses make a run for it across the streets of London!! And more!





Paul Ryan, Bush Cabal Boy, Handling Johnson:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/trump-hater-paul-ryan-praises-mike-johnson-passing/





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/60-billion-ukraine-explained-mike-johnsons-top-policy/





Weinstein conviction thrown out by NY Judge:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/apr/25/harvey-weinstein-rape-conviction-overturned





Jack Smith Mar-a-Lago Raid engineered to recover BHO/NK letter and documents:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/revealed-court-document-release-indicates-jack-smith-fbi/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/justice-alito-destroys-jack-smiths-prosecutor-during-trump/





Explore the EarthX Conference Agenda:

https://earthx.org/congress-of-conferences/





National Immigration Forum:

https://immigrationforum.org/





Ethics & Religion Liberty Coalition:

https://erlc.com/





World Relief NGO

https://worldrelief.org/





Francis Collins/NIH exposed for colluding with Faith leaders to push the franken jabs:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/new-info-nih-leader-exposed-recruiting-faith-leaders/





