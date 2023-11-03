VIRAL: Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni's Russian Prank Call about Ukraine's Counter-offensive

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has become the latest victim of a prank call by Russian comedians Vovan and Lexus.
She purportedly made huge revelations about the attitude in the West about Ukraine's counter-offensive to push Russian troops out of its territory. Meloni confirmed that there is fatigue in the West regarding the Russia-Ukraine war. Watch the full video for more.
#Russia #Ukraine #GiorgiaMeloni #VladimirPutin #VolodymyrZelensky #Italy #G7 #West #NATO #RussiaUkraineWar #Kyiv #Moscow #JoeBiden #VovanLexus