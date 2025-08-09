BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MAGA BALLROOM 2028
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • 1 month ago

MAGA BALLROOM 2028 - AN AI EXPERIMENT BY ARI KUSCHNIR

Video found, Info below. Cynthia

🍾MAGA BALLROOM 2028 - You are invited to the grand opening of the Beautiful Ballroom. My nee AI experiment made with these tools: @klingai_official @soraofficial @freepik @elevenlabsio #maga #democracy

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DNA9Un1R4jX/

Brief info about the new Ballroom from Wikipedia:

The White House State Ballroom is a planned expansion to the East Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C. Officially announced on July 31, 2025, the ballroom is planned to be a 90,000-square-foot (8,360 m2) venue with a seating capacity of approximately 650 people. The ballroom was originally proposed by President Donald Trump. According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the project will be privately funded by Trump and private donors, with an estimated cost of $200 million.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy