MAGA BALLROOM 2028 - AN AI EXPERIMENT BY ARI KUSCHNIR

MAGA BALLROOM 2028 - You are invited to the grand opening of the Beautiful Ballroom. My nee AI experiment made with these tools:

Brief info about the new Ballroom from Wikipedia:

The White House State Ballroom is a planned expansion to the East Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C. Officially announced on July 31, 2025, the ballroom is planned to be a 90,000-square-foot (8,360 m2) venue with a seating capacity of approximately 650 people. The ballroom was originally proposed by President Donald Trump. According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the project will be privately funded by Trump and private donors, with an estimated cost of $200 million.