German Marder IFVs Arrive in Ukraine Will Make Russia's Worst Nightmare
222 views • 03/21/2023

US Military News


March 20, 2023


The decision to send German Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine is a contentious issue that has sparked debate across the international community. While some argue that the move is necessary to support Ukrainian troops in their fight against Russian aggression, others believe it will only escalate the conflict and increase tensions between Russia and the West. In this video, we will explore the reasons behind this decision and its potential implications.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKIgUjW4_QE

russiawarus military newsukrainegermanmarderifvsinfantry fighting vehicles
