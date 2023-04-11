Dynamite - Time Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Music: 'Time Out'
Musician: Joe Walsh
Album: So What, 1974
Producer: Joe Walsh, John Stronach, Bill Szymczyk; Label: ABC-Dunhill
Lyrics:
Goin' through the motions
Tryin' not to snore
Didn't know the gun was loaded
Goin' through my motion
Caught without an oar
Someone said they all were phony
Time out, save the play
Try to make the lie last
Any old way we can
Signed out all the way
When you speak your mind out
Never say what you plan
I met her in the hallway
Bangin' on the door
Askin' what the funny smell was
Wake you up and tell you
It's OK to sleep some more
By the way, is there any you can sell us?
Time out, save the play
Trying to make the lie last
Any old way we can
Signed out all the way
When you speak your mind out
Never say what you plan
So the case is gettin' hotter
Hear me tell you, Jack
Stick 'em up, you've just been busted
Your basement's full of water
Got above the tide
Hope to God the pump ain't rusted
Time out, save the play
Trying to make the lie last
Any old way we can
Signed out all the way
When you speak your mind out
Never say what you plan
