Dynamite - Time Out

Music: 'Time Out'

Musician: Joe Walsh

Album: So What, 1974

Producer: Joe Walsh, John Stronach, Bill Szymczyk; Label: ABC-Dunhill

Lyrics:

Goin' through the motions

Tryin' not to snore

Didn't know the gun was loaded

Goin' through my motion

Caught without an oar

Someone said they all were phony





Time out, save the play

Try to make the lie last

Any old way we can

Signed out all the way

When you speak your mind out

Never say what you plan





I met her in the hallway

Bangin' on the door

Askin' what the funny smell was

Wake you up and tell you

It's OK to sleep some more

By the way, is there any you can sell us?





Time out, save the play

Trying to make the lie last

Any old way we can

Signed out all the way

When you speak your mind out

Never say what you plan





So the case is gettin' hotter

Hear me tell you, Jack

Stick 'em up, you've just been busted

Your basement's full of water

Got above the tide

Hope to God the pump ain't rusted





Time out, save the play

Trying to make the lie last

Any old way we can

Signed out all the way

When you speak your mind out

Never say what you plan









