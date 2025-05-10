BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - May 10 2025 2PM GMT
May 10, 2025

India and Pakistan strike a deal. A ceasefire is now in effect. It follows a long night of talks mediated by Washington according to Donald Trump. In the Russia-Ukraine conflict Kiev breaches the 3-day Victory Day ceasefire initiative put forward by Vladimir Putin over 9 thousand times, with 4 failed attempts to infiltrate the border. Slovakia's prime minister makes it to Moscow for the May 9th celebrations, despite threats from Brussels. He was among nearly 30 world leaders attending the grand parade, marking the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Hitler's Germany.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

