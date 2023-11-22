Eagle Pass Texas - United States Border Report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
United STATES Border ReportHere’s recent footage from the US Southern Border near Eagle Pass Texas.
Countries invaded, states overrun, cities destroyed by these folks. Federal state and local officials are worse than worthless.
This is Insane! Turn them back Now!
Source post https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1725906207716880631?s=20
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/united-states-border-report?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
#bordersecurity #borderpatrol #honorfirst #usbp #lawenforcement #immigration #immigrants #trump #cbp #k #usa #borderlands #dhs #police #border #migrants #borderpatrolagent #thingreenline #borderwall #nationalsecurity #federalagent #homelandsecurity #blueline #backthegreen #america #tactical #usborderpatrol #buildthewall #covid #undocumented