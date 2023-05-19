BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russian Forces Shocked! NATO Member Secretly Deployed Dozens of BVP-1 IFVs to Ukraine
High Hopes
High Hopes
88 views • 05/19/2023

US Military News


May 18, 2023


In this video, we will look at Slovakian tracked BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicle deployed in Ukraine. We will see from which country these incredible vehicles come, in what number, and how they will help the Ukrainians in the fight against the Russian occupation forces.


In anticipation of the long-awaited Ukrainian spring offensive, which will most likely take place in the Zaporizhzhia region, BVP-1 will be very useful on the very difficult terrain of the Ukrainian battlefield. This vehicle will undoubtedly be a real reinforcement for Ukrainian armored and infantry units. BVP-1 is sure to cause a lot of trouble for the Russian occupation army due to its mobility, armor, and ability to provide fire support to the Ukrainian infantry.


Thank you, hopefully useful!


Support us:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitary...

SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy


For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1nmfSoIJCk

Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainenatoifvsbvp-1secretly deployedslovakianinfantry fighting vehicle
