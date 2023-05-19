Russian Forces Shocked! NATO Member Secretly Deployed Dozens of BVP-1 IFVs to Ukraine

US Military News





May 18, 2023





In this video, we will look at Slovakian tracked BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicle deployed in Ukraine. We will see from which country these incredible vehicles come, in what number, and how they will help the Ukrainians in the fight against the Russian occupation forces.





In anticipation of the long-awaited Ukrainian spring offensive, which will most likely take place in the Zaporizhzhia region, BVP-1 will be very useful on the very difficult terrain of the Ukrainian battlefield. This vehicle will undoubtedly be a real reinforcement for Ukrainian armored and infantry units. BVP-1 is sure to cause a lot of trouble for the Russian occupation army due to its mobility, armor, and ability to provide fire support to the Ukrainian infantry.





Thank you, hopefully useful!





Support us:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usamilitary...

SUBSCRIBE OF THIS CHANNEL: http://bit.ly/2ovplYy





For copyright matters, please contact us at: [email protected]





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1nmfSoIJCk