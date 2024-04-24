BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WEF Insider Warns Steaks Will Soon Be Made From Human Sh*t
94 views • 04/24/2024

The People's Voice


Apr 23, 2024


- Learn how Chuck Norris stays young and healthy: https://ChuckDefense.com/TPV


-To sponsor this show, email: [email protected]


- Visit our new community forums: https://community.thepeoplesvoice.tv


- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet


The global elite are planning to force humanity to eat feces and drink urine, according to a World Economic Forum insider who claims that if you thought the prospect of eating bugs was bad, you have not seen anything yet.


Humans must begin chowing down on human feces to fight climate change, according to Klaus Schwab’s WEF which has partnered with Japanese scientists and Tokyo Sewage to bring you what the Japanese are calling the Sh*t Burger.


According to the WEF, the biosolids contain high levels of protein that must not go to waste in a world in which meat including beef, lamb, chicken and pork will be priced out of reach of everyday consumers and reserved for the VIP elite.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4r7hw6-wef-insider-warns-steaks-will-soon-be-made-from-human-sht.html

climate changeglobalistsdepopulationinsiderworld economic forumwefklaus schwabsteakseat bugsthe peoples voiceban meatfeces burger
