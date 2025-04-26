How Roundup keeps you from making DMG and Glutathione

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

The dimethylglycine is a key nutrient that you get from grass fed animals, and it's going to be cancer, heart disease and autism. Ah, so those autoimmune disease, those inflammatory diseases, aren't there? Well, that's a big clue, because we're going to need other things, aren't we, because autism, we put the poison family, the gamma retrovirus is my 2009 paper; we link the prostate cancer and the hormone cancers to the autism, which is a meaningless term, like autoimmune disease. These are the neuro immune these are when you're attacking your brain. Oh, that's a problem. So you don't have a basic nutrient, dimethylglycine, because you're either vegan or you shop at grocery stores and you don't get cows and you don't get meat. Well, right down in that slideshow with dimethylglycine, you see a molecule called sarcosine, a metabolite. So you see intermediate metabolites. You know these aren't genetic disease. So look at your methyl pool. So on the left hand side is everything that feeds your X chromosome. That's your DNA methyl transferases, not your methylation of every hormone, of every neurotransmitter that comes from methionine. Oh, that's methionine in the soil. So your soil is dead thanks to Roundup. That's what roundup kills the soil. Glyphosate kills the soil. Glyphosate is glycine with a phosphate molecule on it, therefore you can't make dmg, or you can't make glutathione.





04/21/2025 - The Real Dr Judy Mikovits Show with DocOfdetox Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6sdxyj-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

