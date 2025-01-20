BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Convicting Work of the Holy Spirit
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
53 views • 7 months ago

Join us as we delve deep into the Bible to understand how the Holy Spirit works to convict people of sin, righteousness, and judgment. We'll explore various scripture references including 2 Corinthians 3:17, John's gospel chapter 16, and more. Learn what it means to be convicted of sin, how righteousness is provided by God, and the ultimate judgment of Satan. This episode provides a clear and insightful explanation of these important aspects of faith.

00:00 Introduction and Opening Song
00:56 The Convicting Work of the Holy Spirit
02:38 Conviction of Sin
06:01 Conviction of Righteousness
07:59 Conviction of Judgment
09:19 Satan's Defeat and Final Judgment
11:38 Conclusion and Next Devotion

Keywords
eternal lifeholy spiritjesus christgracesalvationsatansinnew testamentfaithscripturespiritual warfarerepentancejudgmentrighteousnessconscienceconvictionold testamenthuman naturechristian doctrinespiritual enlightenmentbiblical teachingsdivine authority
