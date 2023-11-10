🔴 SHOT DEAD - World Premiere - LIVE FROM TULSA, OK!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
- 6 P.M. CT / 7 P.M. ET: RED CARPET PRE-SHOW WITH TERYN GREGSON AND THE SHOT DEAD/WTP USA TEAM
- 7 P.M. CT / 8 P.M. ET: SHOT DEAD WORLD PREMIERE
- 8:15 P.M. CT / 9:15 P.M. ET: PANEL DISCUSSION AND Q&A WITH THE MARTIN AND WHITE FAMILIES, AND DR. JAMES THORP
