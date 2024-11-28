Why Moving to Canada Might Be the Worst Financial Decision You Make - Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video explains the taxes and deductions that come off of a Canadian pay check. It explains the different tax brackets and goes over 6 examples of the gross vs net pay for 6 different salaries. I use a fictitious example of a girl moving from El Salvador to Canada and the amount of salary that she will need to make to survive in Canada. I also go through my own salary and how it was hard to make ends meet in Canada even with large salary.
I also go through 3 government bills that they were trying to and have passed that make life unbearable to live in Canada. This is part 2 in my series.
0:00 Introduction
0:56Canadian Taxes explained
01:28 Federal Tax Rates
01:54 Provincial Tax rates (Ontario)
02:24 Introduce Juanita Lopez
03:58 CPP and EI
05:51 Making $20k salary
09:08 Making $40k salary
12:25 Making $60k salary
15:39 Making $80k salary
18:15 Making $100k salary
20:20 Making $115k salary
23:11 Conclusion