Why Moving to Canada Might Be the Worst Financial Decision You Make - Part 2

This video explains the taxes and deductions that come off of a Canadian pay check. It explains the different tax brackets and goes over 6 examples of the gross vs net pay for 6 different salaries. I use a fictitious example of a girl moving from El Salvador to Canada and the amount of salary that she will need to make to survive in Canada. I also go through my own salary and how it was hard to make ends meet in Canada even with large salary.





I also go through 3 government bills that they were trying to and have passed that make life unbearable to live in Canada. This is part 2 in my series.





0:00 Introduction

0:56Canadian Taxes explained

01:28 Federal Tax Rates

01:54 Provincial Tax rates (Ontario)

02:24 Introduce Juanita Lopez

03:58 CPP and EI

05:51 Making $20k salary

09:08 Making $40k salary

12:25 Making $60k salary

15:39 Making $80k salary

18:15 Making $100k salary

20:20 Making $115k salary

23:11 Conclusion



