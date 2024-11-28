BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Moving to Canada Might Be the Worst Financial Decision You Make - Part 2
Hagenaars Family
Hagenaars Family
8 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
148 views • 6 months ago

This video explains the taxes and deductions that come off of a Canadian pay check.  It explains the different tax brackets and goes over 6 examples of the gross vs net pay for 6 different salaries.  I use a fictitious example of a girl moving from El Salvador to Canada and the amount of salary that she will need to make to survive in Canada.  I also go through my own salary and how it was hard to make ends meet in Canada even with  large salary.


I also go through 3 government bills that they were trying to and have passed that make life unbearable to live in Canada.  This is part 2 in my series.


0:00 Introduction

0:56Canadian Taxes explained

01:28 Federal Tax Rates

01:54 Provincial Tax rates (Ontario)

02:24 Introduce Juanita Lopez

03:58 CPP and EI

05:51 Making $20k salary

09:08 Making $40k salary

12:25 Making $60k salary

15:39 Making $80k salary

18:15 Making $100k salary

20:20 Making $115k salary

23:11 Conclusion


Keywords
economic freedomfinancial freedommoving abroadexpat lifecost of living in canadacanadian economycanadian job marketliving in el salvadorcanada taxesmoving to canadacanada government policieshigh taxes in canadalife in canadaliving expenses in canadatruth about canadacanadian housing marketwhy leave canadacanada financial burdencanada tax ratescost of living comparisonreasons not to move to canadalife as an expatcanada vs el salvadormoving for a better life
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy