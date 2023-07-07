What a lark! MVI_2388

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These lovely little birds build a mud nest, hence their common name, ‘mudlark’,
and are often in the company of their larger cousins of the black and white
feathered fraternity, magpies. I had the pleasure of making the acquaintance of
this fellow or fellowette at Ray Marshall Park, Woodbridge, on the bank of the Swan-Avon
river, Western Australia.