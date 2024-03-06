BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pathologist Ivana Pavic (Croatia) reveals vax increased your cancer risk by 52%
221 views • 03/06/2024

Steve Kirsch


March 5, 2024


Death rates went up after vax rolled out in Croatia (63K in 2021 which was a record high vs. 52K in 2019). She found that 65% of those age 15-59 with carcinomas (all stages) were vaxxed, but only 55% got the shots. That means that the vaccines increased your risk of getting cancer by 52% over baseline. Whoa!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4hfvww-pathologist-ivana-pavic-croatia-reveals-vax-increased-your-cancer-risk-by-5.html

Keywords
cancervaccinevaxjabcroatiashotinoculationinjectioncovidpathologiststeve kirschincreased riskivana pavic52 percent
