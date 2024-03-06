Pathologist Ivana Pavic (Croatia) reveals vax increased your cancer risk by 52%

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steve Kirsch
March 5, 2024
Death rates went up after vax rolled out in Croatia (63K in 2021 which was a record high vs. 52K in 2019). She found that 65% of those age 15-59 with carcinomas (all stages) were vaxxed, but only 55% got the shots. That means that the vaccines increased your risk of getting cancer by 52% over baseline. Whoa!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4hfvww-pathologist-ivana-pavic-croatia-reveals-vax-increased-your-cancer-risk-by-5.html