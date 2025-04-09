Ex-CDC Director dr. Robert Redfield: 'Long Covid' Is 'mRNA Vaccine Injury'





"I you know, one of the problems and I'm controversial on this. People in the industry don't like me for what I'm about to say. My son is probably telling me not to say it right now in my ear. But, I don't think the vaccine industry should have immunity."





"I think they should have responsibility, like any other manufacturer of any other product for their product. And I'm particularly concerned about this now because, you know, my clinical practice right now, which I'm still in two half days a week, is largely COVID and long COVID. But among my, quote, long COVID patients are people that don't have long COVID, but they have mRNA vaccine injury."





"And, it's, you know, there's not a clear path for them to have their injury recognized and compensated, and I think that's wrong. I think, hopefully, Kennedy will have a critical review, not saying that the mRNA vaccines aren't safe, not saying they shouldn't."





"Let's just have an objective review by the FDA. Marty did Marty, you gotta review these products. Let's see the safety data. Don't tell me you're holding it off till 2026. No. I want the safety data out there."