PREPARING FOR ETERNITY Part 2: Introduction to God's Classes

God has a university which has been in existence for the last 6,000 years. It is the oldest educational system in the world and its enrollment dwarfs all other institutions. The first two students were Adam and Eve but they failed the basic obedience class.

Millions more were enrolled during the next 1,600 years, but the students became so evil that God drowned almost all of them. Open enrollment resumed after the flood but only a handful were able to graduate.

In order to be able to graduate more students, God rewrote the charter of the university and installed a new chancellor by the name of Jesus Christ. This made it possible for students to receive extra power from the Holy Spirit and the graduation rate increased.

We often make preparations for life on earth but what about eternity? Don't let time slowly drift away until your season on earth is over! God has a number of classes available; the Holy Spirit will be your guide and the Bible is readily available, so what are you waiting for?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1541.pdf

RLJ-1541 -- MARCH 27, 2016

