Man Records His Wife “Having Fun”

In the dead of night, Richie snuck into a parking lot. He opened a vehicle’s window, got inside… but didn’t drive off. He put on his disguise and was indistinguishable from the car’s seat. Then, he waited. In a few minutes, a couple engulfed in passion entered the same auto. And while the lovebirds were enjoying each other, Richie silently recorded their escapade.
Richie was obtaining proof of his wife’s cheating