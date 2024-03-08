Pets in Love





3 Legged Baby Puppy Learns To Walk Again, Got a Tearful Ending

Do you think a 3-week-old dog can survive after having his foot cut off by a train wheel? Please keep watching the story of this poor little puppy.

Cora had been found at a factory near the train ray. The innocent pup had slipped under a train, turning her tiny paw into a heartbreaking mess.

On that same fateful day, a compassionate soul heard Cora's cries and rushed to her aid. The sight of the injured puppy broke their heart. Cora was now under their care, and the journey of healing began.





