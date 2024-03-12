New Trouble Soon but Short Lived

The Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson





March 12, 2024





Pastor Stan shares a brand-new dream from Terry Bennett. In this dream Terry finds himself getting a glimpse of what is in store for our Nation, and although tough times are coming, the good news is it will be short lived. Make sure you are prepared for these times and stocking up on food and water.





00:00 - Intro

02:52 - A Look Down the Road

10:46 - We can Trust Him

14:23 - Dream about Giving

20:04 - Oil in Israel

24:51 - Joseph’s Kitchen

26:32 - EMP Shield





