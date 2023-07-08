Glenn The far-left’s ANTI-PIZZA CRUSADE proves THIS

Glenn Beck





July 6, 2023





The far-left’s environmentalist push has now reached one of New York City’s most treasured assets: PIZZA! Restaurants with coal or wood fired ovens may soon face new regulations from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection in order to cut carbon emissions by as much as 75 percent. And this, Glenn and Stu say, just proves one thing about the far-left: It truly wants to DESTROY anything that’s remotely pleasant in our lives…













► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C056ucTKCw0