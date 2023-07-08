BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Glenn The far-left’s ANTI-PIZZA CRUSADE proves THIS
High Hopes
High Hopes
153 views • 07/08/2023

Glenn Beck


July 6, 2023


The far-left’s environmentalist push has now reached one of New York City’s most treasured assets: PIZZA! Restaurants with coal or wood fired ovens may soon face new regulations from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection in order to cut carbon emissions by as much as 75 percent. And this, Glenn and Stu say, just proves one thing about the far-left: It truly wants to DESTROY anything that’s remotely pleasant in our lives…




Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C056ucTKCw0

regulationsglenn becknew york cityfar-leftpizzaenvironmental protectionanti-pizza crusadecut carbon emissionsdestroy pleasantness
