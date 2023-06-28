BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHOCK Biden Crime Family made THIS MUCH from foreign sources!
35 views • 06/28/2023

Glenn Beck


June 27, 2023


So how much did Hunter Biden — and the entire Biden Crime Family — TRULY profit from his connections with foreign sources? Miranda Devine, author of ‘Laptop from Hell,’ gives that SHOCKING number to Glenn in this clip. Plus, Devine explains why the newly released WhatsApp message from Hunter to a Chinese connection about sitting next to his father wasn’t found on his laptop before, and she details why the biggest story in this entire situation is the huge COVER-UP that took place in an attempt to hide it all…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuXc4y_iswE

