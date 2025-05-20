Comey’s “8647” Post: A List and Litany of Crimes Demanding Swift Prosecution and Maximum Punishment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A cryptic social media post ignites a firestorm, thrusting a former FBI chief into scrutiny for alleged crimes threatening national stability. Accusations of corruption and double standards swirl as new leadership faces pressure to act swiftly, exposing a web of elite impunity. Will justice prevail, or will leniency persist?
Crimes Related to the “8647” Post
Threatening the President (18 U.S.C. § 871): Posting “8647,” a coded death threat against President Trump.
Max Penalty: 5 years in prison, fine.
Incitement to Violence (18 U.S.C. § 373): Soliciting others to commit violence against Trump via the post.
Max Penalty: 20 years in prison.
Seditious Conspiracy (18 U.S.C. § 2384): Coordinating with others to oppose U.S. government by targeting Trump.
Max Penalty: 20 years in prison.
Conspiracy to Commit Murder (18 U.S.C. § 1117): Collaborating to plan Trump’s murder.
Max Penalty: Life imprisonment.
Cyberstalking (18 U.S.C. § 2261A): Posting a threat causing emotional distress to Trump or his family.
Max Penalty: 5 years in prison.
Making False Statements (18 U.S.C. § 1001): Lying to investigators about the post’s intent.
Max Penalty: 5 years in prison.
Obstruction of Justice (18 U.S.C. § 1503): Deleting the post to impede investigation.
Max Penalty: 10 years in prison.
Misuse of Government Knowledge (18 U.S.C. § 1905): Using law enforcement knowledge (coded language) for criminal purposes.
Max Penalty: 1 year in prison, fine.
Historical Crimes
False Statements to Congress (18 U.S.C. § 1001): Lying in 2020 about Trump-Russia investigation actions.
Max Penalty: 5 years per count.
Obstruction of Justice (18 U.S.C. § 1503): Manipulating Clinton email and Trump-Russia probes for political ends.
Max Penalty: 10 years in prison.
Conspiracy to Defraud the United States (18 U.S.C. § 371): Working to “set up” Trump and Flynn, interfering with government functions.
Max Penalty: 5 years in prison.
Misprision of Felony (18 U.S.C. § 4): Failing to report known felonies by associates during FBI tenure.
Max Penalty: 3 years in prison.
